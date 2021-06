Football

Euro 2020: 'Morata can handle this' - Pedri backs Spain striker after being booed

Spain began Euro 2020 with a frustrating goalless draw with Sweden, in Bilbao. Alvaro Morata was the main culprit and although the local fans vented their annoyance, Barcelona's Pedris is backing his team-mate to come good in front of goal.

00:00:31, an hour ago