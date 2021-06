Football

Euro 2020 - 'More to come from us' - Gareth Southgate praises England and 'fabulous' Bukayo Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate vowed that "there is more to come" as his side secured top spot in Euro 2020 Group D with a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday. The England boss praised the depth, cohesion and "collective" nature of his squad, and singled out man of the match Bukayo Saka for his outstanding contribution.

