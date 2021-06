Football

Euro 2020 news - Our future is in our hands - Spain's Luis Enrique and Jordi Alba react to Poland draw

Spain manager Luis Enrique said that he will focus on the positives after his team's 1-1 draw with Poland on Saturday evening. Enrique praised his team's attitude and pointed out that they still have their future in their own hands. Meanwhile captain Jordi Alba was full of praise for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

00:00:51, 10 minutes ago