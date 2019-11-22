Steve Clarke's Scotland were assured a home match because they topped their group at the inaugural Nations League last year, and victory at Hampden Park on March 26 will see them visit either Norway or Serbia in the Path C play-off final.

Ireland, who already knew their opponents ahead of Friday's draw, could visit the winner of the match between Bosnia and Northern Ireland in the Path B final.

Iceland, who reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, will host Romania in the Path A semi-final. The winner will need to beat Bulgaria or Hungary to secure progress to the main draw.

The four play-off winners will then join the 20 teams who have already qualified for the Euro 2020 finals to be held from June 12 to July 12.

For the first time, the Euro finals will be staged in 12 cities in 12 countries across Europe rather than the traditional system of one or two host nations.

The main draw for the competition will be held in Bucharest on November 30, with each host nation to play in the group assigned to their stadium.

THE DRAW IN FULL

PATH A

Iceland v Romania

Bulgaria v Hungary

Winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host Path A play-off final.

PATH B

Bosnia v Northern Ireland

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Winner of Bosnia-Northern Ireland match will host Path B play-off final.

PATH C

Scotland v Israel

Norway v Serbia

Winner of Norway-Serbia match will host the Path C play-off final.

PATH D

Georgia v Belarus

North Macedonia v Kosovo

Winner of Georgia-Belarus match will host the Path D play-off final.

Playoff semi-finals and finals will be played on March 26 and 31 in 2020 respectively.