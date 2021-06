Football

Euro 2020: ‘No-one can replace Chrisitan... no-one’ - Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand on Eriksen

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admits that Christian Eriksen is irreplaceable. The midfielder is still in hospital undergoing tests but is in good spirits. His manager made it clear, he is Denmark’s best player, the 'heart' and 'rhythm' of the side, that takes on Belgium on Thursday.

00:00:49, an hour ago