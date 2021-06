Football

Euro 2020 - 'No one is angry with Mbappe' - Didier Deschamps plays down player reaction after France lose to Switzerland

"No one is angry with him (Mbappe)," said Didier Deschamps in his post-match press conference after the PSG star missed the decisive penalty in France's last-16 loss to Switzerland at Euro 2020. It had been noted after the match that only Lucas Digne consoled the forward, prompting suggestions that there might be a rift in the camp.

00:00:49, 2 hours ago