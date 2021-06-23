Football

Euro 2020 - 'No one knows how he does it' - Zlatko Dalic hails Luka Modric after Croatia win over Scotland

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic reacted to his side's 3-1 win against Scotland on Tuesday as they reach the Euro 2020 round of 16. Captain Luka Modric drilled a shot into the top corner and even Dalic revelealed he didn't think the 35-year-old would keep playing at such a high level. "He gets better and better," the manager said adding that "whatever (he says) about Luka wouldn't be enough".

00:00:31, 28 minutes ago