Euro 2020 playoff draw

PATH A

Iceland v Romania

Bulgaria v Hungary

Winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host Path A playoff final.

PATH B

Bosnia v Northern Ireland

Slovakia v Ireland

Winner of Bosnia-Northern Ireland match will host Path B playoff final.

PATH C

Scotland v Israel

Norway v Serbia

Winner of Norway-Serbia match will host the Path C playoff final.

PATH D

Georgia v Belarus

North Macedonia v Kosovo

Winner of Georgia-Belarus match will host the Path D playoff final.

Playoff semi-finals and finals will be played on March 26 and 31, 2020, respectively. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)