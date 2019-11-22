Euro 2020 playoff draw
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff ties which will take place in March, after Friday's draw in Nyon.
PATH A
Iceland v Romania
Bulgaria v Hungary
Winner of Bulgaria-Hungary match will host Path A playoff final.
PATH B
Bosnia v Northern Ireland
Slovakia v Ireland
Winner of Bosnia-Northern Ireland match will host Path B playoff final.
PATH C
Scotland v Israel
Norway v Serbia
Winner of Norway-Serbia match will host the Path C playoff final.
PATH D
Georgia v Belarus
North Macedonia v Kosovo
Winner of Georgia-Belarus match will host the Path D playoff final.
Playoff semi-finals and finals will be played on March 26 and 31, 2020, respectively. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)