Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 says Norwegian FA

UEFA, who is yet to confirm the decision, has proposed that the June 12-July 12 tournament to be held in 12 countries be put back to June 11-July 11 next year to give the suspended domestic leagues time to be completed.

The proposal was agreed during a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players.

The decision will go before UEFA's Executive Committee for final sign-off later on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood/Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson)