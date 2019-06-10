A penalty apiece from Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata and a late Mikel Oyarzabal strike helped Spain see off Sweden in their Euro 2020 Qualifier on Monday night.

The winner of the game had the chance to top Group F of the Euro 2020 qualification stage before the summer break, and Spain made an unexpected change.

They dropped Manchester United’s David de Gea, instead favouring Chelsea’s Kepa, but he was barely tested in the first half.

Instead, Spain dominated with possession and early on forced a succession of chances that Robin Olsen did well to keep out. They were also frustrated that Rodrigo’s apparent opener was controversially ruled for offside.

In the second half, Spain finally got a breakthrough when Sergio Ramos converted from the spot after Marco Asensio’s cross was blocked by Seb Larsson’s outstretched arm.

Morata then picked himself up to convert Spain’s second before Oyarzabal rounded off the win with a curled effort from the edge of the area.

The win leaves Spain on 12 points and Sweden on seven, and the home side will be confident of qualifying for the tournament proper this summer. They will hope to welcome back Luis Enrique to the fold, too, with Roberto Moreno continuing his stand-in role during the head coach’s absence.

TALKING POINT - Should the goal have stood in the first half?

In the end it did not matter, but Rodrigo appeared to be onside when it mattered. A goal for him could have transformed the match for Spain who were enjoying a period of real dominance, and could have given Rodrigo a vital confidence boost for the national team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergio Ramos (Spain)

He has committed to another season at Real Madrid after rumours of a move to China, but he has shown his importance to the national side yet again. He was a constant goal threat in a game where there was little to do in defence, and continues to lead the team when they are under pressure.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Arrizabalaga 7, Carvajal 6, Ramos 8, Martinez 6, Alba 6, Parejo 6, Busquets 6, Ruiz 6, Asensio 6, Rodrigo 6, Isco 6. Subs: Morata 7, Oyarzabal 7.

Sweden: Olsen 7, Lustig 6, Helander 5, Jansson 6, Augustinsson 6, Claesson 6, Larsson 5, Ekdal 5, Forsberg 5, Quaison 6, Berg 5. Sub: Johansson 6, Isak 6.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - GOAL! NO! Spain take a short corner and move the ball swiftly from right to the middle of the pitch. It's chipped into the box for Rodrigo to tap into an empty net from an Alba pass, but it's ruled offside.

63’ - PENALTY! Isco fires in a cross from the left wing that Larsson sticks up an arm to block. Obvious, and a dreadful decision from the Swedish midfielder.

64’ - GOAL! Spain 1-0 Sweden. Ramos scores - He slows his run up, waits for Olsen to shift to his left and blasts the ball to the left- hand side of the goal.

Morata Getty Images

84’ - PENALTY! Helander trips Morata with a rough challenge inside the box as the striker steamed forward. That's another poor defensive decision as Sweden grow increasingly tired.

85’ - GOAL! Spain 2-0 Sweden. Morata scores - A quick run-up and he drills the ball away from Olsen as he dives to his left - that could give him a chance to find his confidence again.

87’ - GOAL! Spain 3-0 Sweden. Oyarzabal - He receives a pass on the edge of the box, cuts onto his left and drills in a low curling shot to make it three.

KEY STAT

Sergio Ramos is Spain’s top goal scorer under Luis Enrique, with seven goals.