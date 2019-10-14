Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum scored twice for the Dutch as they beat Belarus 2-1 in Minsk to move to within touching distance of their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup after two consecutive unsuccessful qualification campaigns.

Wijnaldum said: "It was very painful to miss the last World Cup and European Championship before that.

“When we were off on holiday in the past summers, it was going through my head the whole time that we should have been there.

“That’s why this win is so nice. Of course, we are not completely sure of a place in the tournament but we have certainly taken a giant step."

They are now joint-top of their group with Germany, who beat Estonia 3-0 away from home despite going down to 10 men after just 14 minutes.

The Juventus midfielder, who was playing on the right-hand side of a back three, turned into trouble and stretched for the ball but was beaten to it by striker Frank Liivak and took him down as he was bearing down on goal.

The 10 men of Germany were held until after the break when Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock with a six-minute double before substitute Timo Werner sealed the points with 19 minutes left.

Two teams qualify from each group but the two teams will be keen to take bragging rights, having both lost their home game against the other.

Video - Euro Papers: Barca end bid to re-sign Neymar 01:22

It means the Russians have now confirmed their place at Euro 2020, alongside Belgium who remained top of the group with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Gareth Bale scored his 33rd international goal deep into first-half stoppage time as Wales managed a 1-1 draw against World Cup finalists Croatia in Cardiff to keep their hopes of escaping a tricky Group E alive.

But they could not count on Azerbaijan to do them a favour as Hungary emerged fortunate 1-0 victors thanks to a sublime 10th-minute volley from left back Mihaly Korhut.

Bale scored a crucial goal to earn Wales a point against CroatiaReuters

Poland left it late before goals from substitutes Przemyslaw Frankowski and Arkadiusz Milik gave them a 2-0 win over North Macedonia to guarantee their place at Euro 2020.

The Poles, who hit the woodwork twice before scoring, made sure of their place from Group G with two matches to spare as they became the fourth team to qualify after Italy, Russia and Belgium.

Poland struggled to make the breakthrough despite enjoying 65 per cent of possession and their frustration grew as Piotr Zielinski struck the bar in the 17th minute and Sebastian Szymanski hit the post five minutes after half-time.

Arkadiusz Milik was on the scoresheet as Poland beat North MacedoniaGetty Images

Group G leaders Poland have 19 points from eight matches, three clear of Austria with North Macedonia and Slovenia a further five points behind.

And Austria closed in on a place at Euro 2020 when a first-half goal from defender Stefan Posch gave them a crucial 1-0 win away to toothless Slovenia, who suffered their second defeat in four days on Sunday.

Austria, with 16 points from eight games, are second in Group G and five points clear of North Macedonia and Slovenia with two games to play.