Football

Euro 2020 semi-final - 'Very unfair' to have few Italy fans at match against Spain - Roberto Mancini

Euro 2020 semi-final - 'Very unfair' to have few Italy fans at match against Spain - Roberto Mancini. Italy, Euro 2020's standout performers, and a steadily-improving Spain meet in the first semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday. But Italy boss Roberto Mancini does not think it is fair that so few Italian fans will be there.

00:00:28, 12 hours ago