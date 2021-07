Football

Euro 2020 - 'They should hold their heads high' - Gareth Southgate immensely proud of players despite defeat

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that he is immensely proud of his players and they should hold their heads high despite losing the final of Euro 2020 on penalties against Italy. Southgate said his players did an amazing job throughout the tournament, both on and off the pitch in terms of pulling a country together.

00:00:50, 21 minutes ago