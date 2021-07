Football

Euro 2020 video - 'A chance to make history' - Gareth Southgate after England beat Ukraine

Reaction from England manager Gareth Southgate as The Three Lions set up a Euro 2020 semi-final meeting with Denmark, after two goals from Harry Kane and one each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the last eight at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

