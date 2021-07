Football

Euro 2020 video - 'England's togetherness is key to success' - Jordan Henderson on win over Ukraine

England midfielder Jordan Henderson spoke after they reached the semi-final of the Euro 2020 with a 4-0 win against Ukraine on Saturday. The Three Lions will now face Denmark, who are on a mission after Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening defeat against Finland.

00:01:45, 2 hours ago