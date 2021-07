Football

Euro 2020 video - Gareth Southgate admits England penalty in the semi-final against Denmark was 'soft'

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted the penalty that sent the country to the Euro 2020 final was 'soft'. England defeated Denmark 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane's penalty in the extra-time of their semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday night and will play Italy in Sunday's final.

00:00:37, 26 minutes ago