Football

Euro 2020 video - Gareth Southgate hopes home support will carry Three Lions into Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate is hoping his side can harness the "tremendous support throughout the country" when they face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Southgate's counterpart - Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand - was of the opinion that England may crack under the pressure of playing in front of 60,000 spectators.

00:01:43, an hour ago