Football

Euro 2020 video - 'I've never heard Wembley like that' - Gareth Southgate after England's win over Denmark

England reached their first major final since 1966 after advancing to the Euro 2020 final. A 2-1 win over Denmark in the semi-final means Gareth Southgate's side will face Italy in Sunday's final as England bid to win the European Championship for the first time. Mikkel Damsgaard had given Denmark the lead with a long-ranged free-kick before Simon Kjaer put through his own net.

00:01:40, an hour ago