Euro 2020 video - 'I wish we could play Czechs today' with confidence high - Kasper Hjulmand

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand said on Wednesday he wished he could play against the Czech Republic today in their Euro 2020 quarter-final as his team are "full of confidence." Instead, Hjulmand and his team will have to wait until Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan for that fixture.

00:00:29, an hour ago