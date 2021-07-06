Football

Euro 2020 video - Luis Enrique: Spain team wants to give fans somethng to 'shout about' v Italy in semi-final

Luis Enrique hopes to give Spain's fans "something to shout about", when his side face Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The three-time former European champions may struggle to dominate possession - as they have throughout the tournament - when they face an Italy team that have arguably been Euro 2020's most impressive side.

00:01:00, an hour ago