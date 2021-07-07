Football

Euro 2020 video - 'Not a sad night for me' - Luis Enrique on Spain loss to Italy in Euro 2020 semis

Spain head coach Luis Enrique said it was "not a sad night" for him after his side lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time brought no further goals. Jorginho scored the winning penalty in the shootout. Italy - who are now unbeaten in 33 games - will face either England or Denmark in Sunday's final.

00:00:45, an hour ago