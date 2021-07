Football

Euro 2020 video - Roberto Mancini praises "wonderful" Spain after Italy reach Euro 2020 final on penalties

Italy coach Roberto Mancini praised opponents Spain, and his own players' belief, after the 'Azzurri' advanced to the final of Euro 2020 by winning a penalty shoot-out at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night. Mancini's side will face the winner of Wednesday's second semi-final between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

00:00:59, an hour ago