Football

Euro 2020 video - ‘We want to make history’ – Leonardo Bonucci on facing England in the final

'We want to make history' said Leonardo Bonucci ahead of the Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley stadium on Sunday. He said: "We are looking forward to play at Wembley on Sunday even though the majority of fans will support England. Just to be there is going to be an additional motivation. We want to make history."

00:00:28, an hour ago