Football

Euro 2020: 'We were close to a tragedy' - Didier Deschamps on the Greenpeace protest before France game with Germany

“We were close to a tragedy”, was Didier Deschamps reaction to the Greenpeace protest before the huge Euro 2020 clash between France and Germany. The protester nearly caused a serious incident at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening, when they hit the spider-cam cables while parachuting into the ground, spiralling out of control.

00:01:04, an hour ago