Euro 2020 – Why Romelu Lukaku can be Belgium’s main man

In the latest episode of the collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game Dotun Abijoh and Deji Odedina discuss with Pete Sharland the performance of Romelu Lukaku during Belgium’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Russia. The team believe that Lukaku’s performance means he can be Belgium’s main man rather than Kevin De Bruyne or Eden Hazard.

00:01:54, 14/06/2021 at 17:34