Two Christian Eriksen penalties, a Christian Gytkjaer brace from open play and one each for Robert Skov and Thomas Delaney secured an impressive away win.

Meanwhile, David McGoldrick's first international goal grabbed Ireland a potentially crucial 1-1 draw in their Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland on Thursday.

Fabian Schar looked like he had won it for the visitors on 74 minutes when he finished off a brilliantly worked team goal but just as they did in Copenhagen in June, Ireland secured a point near the death thanks to McGoldrick's 85th-minute header.

"It's been a long time coming," the 31-year-old late bloomer said in a pitchside interview after notching his first Irish goal in 11 caps.

Enda Stevens of Republic of Ireland makes a high challenge on Nico ElvediGetty Images

"We've got some tough games to come, but if we play like that it will stand us in good stead."

The draw kept Mick McCarthy's men on top of the group with 11 points from five games, three ahead of Denmark, who have one game in hand and six clear of the Swiss, who have played two fewer games.

In Group F, Spain made it five wins out of five in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by earning a scrappy 2-1 victory in Romania on Thursday despite playing the final stages with 10 men after defender Diego Llorente was sent off.

Captain Sergio Ramos gave Spain a deserved lead in the 27th minute by converting a penalty to score a fourth goal in five European qualifiers, his third from the spot.

Paco Alcacer put Spain further at ease by scoring early in the second half after missing three clear chances in the first, but substitute Florin Andone brought Romania back into contention with a close-range strike in the 59th minute.

The goal galvanised the vociferous home crowd and they grew more determined after Llorente was shown a straight red card with 11 minutes left for denying a clear scoring opportunity with a foul.

Spain were let off the hook when George Puscas blazed over the bar in stoppage-time after an outstanding save from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and they clung on to earn a first win away to Romania at the seventh attempt.

Victor Lindelof scored in the 4-0 win over Faroe IslandsGetty Images

Moreno's side top Group F with 15 points from five games, Sweden are second with 10 after thrashing the Faroe Islands 4-0 away from home, while Norway are third on eight after beating Malta 2-0. Romania slipped down to fourth place on seven.

In Group J, Bosnia & Herzegovina thumped Liechtenstein 5-0 - but they failed to make up ground on the top two as Italy overcame Armenia 3-1, while a Teemu Pukki penalty gave second-placed Finland a 1-0 win over Greece.

Amer Gojak scored the only goal of the first half for Bosnia, but the floodgates opened in the second period as Andreas Malin's own goal was added to by further strikes from Edin Dzeko and Edin Visca before Gojak completed the scoring.

Finally in Group G, Israel were made to settle for a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia after Eran Zahavi's opener was cancelled out by Arijan Ademi.