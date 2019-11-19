Using a series of polls, you can vote for your 23-man squad for next summer's It's Coming Home fest.

Taking part is simple: read the blurb for each position, then select the required amount of players in the poll. (Yes, we're well aware you can click more players than the required amount, but obey the rules please!)

Ready? Let's dive into it...

Goalkeepers - pick three!

The contenders:

Jack Butland

Tom Heaton

Dean Henderson

Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

With only six goals conceded in qualification, it could be fair to say England haven’t truly been tested. Even in the defeat in the Czech Republic, there was an inevitability about their qualification. Jordan Pickford has started between the sticks for seven of eight games, with Burnley’s Nick Pope getting his chance to impress in seeing out a quiet 4-0 win over Kosovo in the final group game. Pickford looks to have secured his place as England’s number one, while Pope, Dean Henderson and Jack Butland have all had call-ups.

Dean Henderson has been rewarded for his impressive league form with Sheffield United as the Blades continue to defy expectations with the second-best defensive record in Premier League. Henderson has now featured in the last four squads – could he be the dark horse in the race for a Euro 2020 place?

Defenders - pick eight!

The contenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ben Chilwell

Joe Gomez

Michael Keane

Harry Maguire

Tyrone Mings

Danny Rose

Luke Shaw

John Stones

Fikayo Tomori

Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Harry Maguire has started all eight qualifiers, seeing out a solid five clean sheets. But who will partner him? Everton’s Michael Keane had looked to be Gareth Southgate’s first choice, but since the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic he’s been dropped – first to the bench, then from the squad entirely.

This has provided an opening for Tyrone Mings who has been patiently waiting for his opportunity since his call-up to the squad against Bulgaria and will be keen to build on his two starts.

John Stones’ patchy form for Manchester City this season, with just five starts in the Premier League impacting his place in the England setup, has had just three call-ups and a solitary appearance in Euro 2020 qualification. He will need to cement his place in a depleted City defence for the remainder of the season to be on Southgate’s radar.

Ben Chilwell is now proving serious competition for Danny Rose – in fact, he’s overtaken the Tottenham man. His performances have been consistent and dangerous going forward, his three assists within 15 first-half minutes against Montenegro typifying how influential he can be.

Southgate is spoilt for choice when he comes to the right-back slot. Hotly-contested by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker, he has wealth of options that previous England managers would have dreamed of.

Midfielders - pick six!

The contenders:

Dele Alli

Ross Barkley

Fabian Delph

Eric Dier

Phil Foden

Jack Grealish

Jordan Henderson

Jesse Lingard

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

James Maddison

Mason Mount

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Declan Rice

Harry Winks

Despite a seemingly routine qualifying campaign, Southgate has been left with no clear indication of who will make up the spine of his team. Declan Rice has been left exposed in the holding role, which will be a worry going into the tournament with stronger oppositions looking to punish England. Coupled with Eric Dier struggling for fitness, there will be a great deal of problem solving at St. Georges Park.

But it is far from doom and gloom. Ross Barkley has notched up three assists and two goals, the kind of form that Chelsea fans would be keen to see replicated in west London, although he’s fallen behind club colleague Mason Mount in the pecking order. After a lengthy period out with injury Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken his chance to impress with a crisp first touch and assured finish against Montenegro.

Harry Winks has also been another bright spark, getting his first England goal with a clever run and neat finish, while James Maddison has had a sensational impact at Leicester City this season and will surely be amongst the final selections.

Forwards - pick six!

The contenders:

Tammy Abraham

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Harry Kane

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

Raheem Sterling

Callum Wilson

Jamie Vardy*

*Vardy has all but retired from international duty, but has agreed to "not shut the door completely" on an England return

The Three Lions have been in record-breaking form in front of goal. This qualifying campaign has seen them net a total of 37 goals – a record for them not only in European qualification, but also World Cup qualification. Their next highest goal tally in European qualification came on the road to France 2016 where they bagged 31 goals.

This is in part down to the efforts of captain Harry Kane who has been leading by example, bagging 12 goals and scoring in all eight qualifiers. His link-up play with Raheem Sterling has seen them combine for six goals. Sterling alone has chipped in with a respectable eight goals and six assists. Both will be guaranteed a spot in Southgate’s 23-man squad.

It will be hard to ignore Dortmund’s teenage sensation, Jadon Sancho who has fully utilised the opportunities offered to him. The electric winger has collected six appearances, grabbing two assists and two goals in the 5-3 win over Kosovo.

Marcus Rashford is staking his claim for a place in the final squad, his somewhat mixed performances for Manchester United don’t seem to be affecting his England form. When called upon, his blistering pace and clinical finishing have been a reminder of what he can bring to this squad.

Waiting in the wings is Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham who’s no stranger to being patient. Having waited to get a chance at club level, he’s now spearheading Lampard’s attack. With his first senior goal for England under his belt, he’ll be looking to give Southgate a selection nightmare if his form continues.

And then there’s Jamie Vardy… and while he’s all but retired from international football, his form can’t be ignored. Can he really be left at home (especially as England will play the majority of the games in England anyway) if he wins the Premier League golden boot?

By Alex Davoodi