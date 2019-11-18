WHO HAS QUALIFIED FOR EURO 2020?

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

WHO CAN STILL QUALIFY AUTOMATICALLY?

There is a three-way tussle for the final automatic qualifying spot, with Group E pretenders Hungary, Wales and Slovakia battling it out on Tuesday evening for second spot behind Croatia. Wales host Hungary in Cardiff, while Slovakia welcome Azerbaijan. Here are the permutations:

If Slovakia BEAT Azerbaijan... Wales will qualify with victory over Hungary, and vice versa. Slovakia would qualify if it ends in a draw

Wales will qualify with victory over Hungary, and vice versa. Slovakia would qualify if it ends in a draw If Slovakia FAIL TO BEAT Azerbaijan... Wales will qualify with victory, a draw is enough to see Hungary into the main draw

WHAT ABOUT THE PLAY-OFFS?

Remember the UEFA Nations League? Well, the winners of all those groups were guaranteed a play-off to make Euro 2020... but, of course, loads of them have already qualified, creating the absurd scenario where almost every good/mediocre team has another shot of qualifying via drop-down places.

There are four paths in the play-offs - with 'Path A' reserved for the strongest teams (although most have already qualified), through to 'Path D' offering a carrot for the lowest-ranked nations.

Rather than explain it in excruciating detail, here's a few extra knowledge nuggets plus a screenshot from Wikipedia detailing the current (and provisional) state of play:

Bulgaria, Israel and Romania will be in Path A or C

Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland will be in Path A or B

Wales, Slovakia and Hungary are all guaranteed a play-off if their dreams are dashed on Tuesday

The final schedule will only become known when qualification concludes on Tuesday night, with UEFA having some power to fiddle with the paths to give host teams a fairer chance of qualifying for Euro 2020.

The permutations for the Republic of Ireland are detailed in the tweet below - basically a Hungary win on Tuesday sends the whole system into meltdown:

WHEN ARE THE PLAY-OFFS - AND HOW DO THEY WORK?

Semi-final: March 26, 2020

Final: March 31, 2020

The play-offs are NOT two-legged affairs. Instead, the best-ranked teams earn home advantage in the semi-finals. A draw on November 22 will determine which semi-final winners will play at home in the final.

WHEN IS THE ACTUAL DRAW FOR EURO 2020?

It's on November 30! It means that four nations will be unknown until deep into 2020 when the play-offs have concluded.

AND REMIND ME... WHEN IS IT AGAIN?

The country-hopping extravaganza begins on June 12, 2020 and runs until July 12, 2020.