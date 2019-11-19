Getty Images
Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Moreno
Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach after resigning from the role in June due to his late daughter's illness, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday.
Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return.
More to follow...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react