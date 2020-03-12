According to L’Equipe, UEFA want the flexibility to complete this season’s European club tournaments – something that may not be possible if Euro 2020 goes ahead as planned.

The country-hopping tournament is due to run from June 12 to July 12.

UEFA have invited various stakeholders to a video call on Tuesday where it will lay out plans for the Champions League, Europa League and the European Championships.

And according to L'Equipe's information, their plan is to suspend the Champions League and Europa League, pushing Euro 2020 back a year to give them more wiggle room with the calendar.

Any decision to delay Euro 2020 would involve negotiations with FIFA, who are planning to host the revamped Club World Championship in 2021.

The report is the latest in a series of major developments from the world of football.

La Liga was shut down for two weeks after Real Madrid were put into quarantine, Juventus are self-isolating after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus, while Leicester City have put three players in quarantine after "showing symptoms" similar to coronavirus.