The Tottenham striker has been absent since New Year's Day with a torn hamstring sustained in his club's defeat to Southampton and there had been fears that he may not feature again this season.

However, he believes that he will be fit enough for the tournament this summer barring "something pretty drastic" occurring in the meantime.

Video - Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers 01:35

"In my head, I am definitely at the Euros," he told ES Magazine.

"Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there.

"I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."

Kane won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup, scoring six goals as Gareth Southgate's side reached the semi-finals.