Getty Images
UEFA deny Euro 2020 postponement reports
UEFA have denied reports they have received requests to postpone the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.
- Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus
- Olympic qualifiers between China and South Korea set for June after coronavirus postponements
- Cycling, MotoGP, Tennis, Football, Olympic qualifiers - how coronavirus is affecting sport
Reports emerged early on Tuesday that a number of national federations had requested a one-year postponement over concerns regarding the on-going coronavirus outbreak.
Several leagues across Europe – most notably Serie A - have postponed games in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, with reports suggesting that some governing bodies had turned to UEFA to request that the European body postpone its blue ribbon event.
However, a UEFA spokesperson denied those reports late on Tuesday.
“We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” a spokesperson told numerous outlets.
A raft of sports events globally have been called off due to the coronavirus.