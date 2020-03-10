Reports emerged early on Tuesday that a number of national federations had requested a one-year postponement over concerns regarding the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Several leagues across Europe – most notably Serie A - have postponed games in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, with reports suggesting that some governing bodies had turned to UEFA to request that the European body postpone its blue ribbon event.

However, a UEFA spokesperson denied those reports late on Tuesday.

“We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” a spokesperson told numerous outlets.

A raft of sports events globally have been called off due to the coronavirus.