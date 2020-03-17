Football across the continent has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Spain and Italy worst in Europe, with both countries due to host matches in the multi-city tournament this summer.

Domestic football in the lion's share of countries has been suspended and national leagues are likely to want to complete their seasons once it is deemed safe to play once more.

That could be quite some time and many countries will be likely to struggle to complete their campaigns prior to Euro 2020's start date of June 12, prompting speculation that it could either be postponed until either Christmastime or the summer of 2021.

The Football Associations of Italy and Romania, two of the 12 host countries, have already requested that the tournament be postponed, while all host nations have now been affected by the pandemic.

However, recent speculation has claimed that UEFA will demand £275 million from national FAs in order to postpone the tournament due to the additional staging costs.

A number of solutions have also been suggested in order to complete the Champions and Europa Leagues, including playing single-leg matches instead of the traditional two-leggers.

A number of Champions League round-of-sixteen ties are yet to be completed, including the blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid, which the English side lead 2-1 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.