Who can qualify for Euro 2020?

England, Spain, Italy and Belgium have a 100% record in qualifying so far, and can reach next summer’s major tournament should results go their way this week, with Russia and Ukraine also able to qualify.

England travel to Czech Republic and Bulgaria in the coming days, and will qualify if they beat the Czechs on October 11.

England's midfielder Jadon Sancho (C) celebrates with England's midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) after scoring his second, and the team's fifth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group A football match between England and KosovoGetty Images

Spain will reach Euro 2020 if they beat Norway and Romania fail to beat the Faroe Islands, while it is the same case for Italy if they beat Greece and Armenia fail to beat Liechtenstein.

Victory over San Marino would be enough for Belgium. Russia can join them from Group I if they win against Scotland and Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw.

Ukraine need four points in their October games if they want to qualify.

Can Ronaldo reach the 100 club?

The prospect of a player scoring seven goals in two games to reach the 100 mark would seem ridiculous, it that player was not Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain scored four goals last time out against Lithuania to reach 93 international goals, and he will bid to reach 100 before 2019 comes to a close.

Video - 'Not yet!' - Ronaldo jokes about Messi dinner 01:49

Europe's all-time international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 93 goals

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68

Portugal host Luxembourg on October 11 before heading to Ukraine three days later. It’s a tough ask, but it seems likely the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will at least reach the feat before Euro 2020 rolls around next summer.

Only Iran's Ali Daei (109) has a century of international goals to his name – it won’t be long before he’s joined by Ronaldo.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal National Team during UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifying match between Lithuania and Portugal on September 10 2019, at LFF Stadium in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Photo by Anatoliy Medved/Icon SportswGetty Images

Pick of the matches

Netherlands vs Northern Ireland – October 10

The Netherlands are playing catch-up in Group C and will need to beat Northern Ireland to pull level with them on 12 points. Germany also have 12 points, and could pull further ahead this week, meaning the battle between the Dutch and Northern Irish is likely to have a huge bearing on who comes second and secures that qualification spot.

Denmark vs Switzerland – October 12

The Republic of Ireland lead the way in Group D, and while they head to Georgia, second and third will battle it out in Denmark. A draw would suit the Irish, but in truth they look set to benefit from any result so long as they pick up maximum points on the road.

France's players react after Turkey's defender Kaan Ayhan scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Turkey and France at the Buyuksehir Belediyesi stadium in Konya, on June 7, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFPGetty Images

France vs Turkey – October 14

After a tricky test in Iceland, France host Turkey in what is a mighty tight Group H.

As it stands, Turkey and France are locked on 15 points with Iceland three points adrift. With four matches left each, the next two matchdays are set to have a huge bearing on which nations will finish in the top two.

Ukraine vs Portugal – October 14

Euro 2016 winners Portugal are five points behind Group B leaders Ukraine, but only a point above Serbia. With a game in hand, Cristiano Ronaldo and co are well placed to reach Euro 2020, but they can ill-afford a slip-up in Ukraine as Serbia take on Lithuania.