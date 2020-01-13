Kane was initially ruled out until April after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, having suffered the injury in the defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

But Spurs boss Mourinho, speaking ahead of their FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, has admitted Kane’s recovery may not be so swift.

“We try the best we can,” Mourinho said. “News on Harry we don’t have, and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same.

" We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, next season, I don’t know. "

Spurs, who have not won since Boxing Day, could now be without their first-choice striker for the remainder of the campaign.

And while Mourinho will be pondering his options, both within the squad and in terms of players coming in this month, he should also expect a phone call from one very concerned England manager.

Mourinho’s “next season” suggestion could well have been a blasé, spur-of-the-moment, addition to his update on Kane, particularly given his evident frustration over being asked.

However, Gareth Southgate will surely want to delve further and find out whether he should be planning for a major tournament without his captain and star striker.

Kane’s importance to England hardly requires further explanation. He has scored 32 goals in 45 games for his country, and would without question start if fit in time for Euro 2020.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates his sides second goal with goalscorer Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and EnglandGetty Images

Now, Southgate will have niggling doubts. There were already March friendlies to prepare for without Kane, but he will seek clarification from Mourinho as to whether he should be doing likewise this summer.

England do have options in Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford, while Jamie Vardy could yet be persuaded to abandon his international hiatus, but in Kane they have a leader and consistent goalscorer.

He must be fit if England want to bring it home.