PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn aggravated a thigh injury during Sunday's 3-1 win at RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch league and joined Stefan de Vrij on the list of withdrawals.

De Vrij pulled out at the weekend after a muscle injury prevented him from playing for Inter Milan at Cagliari on Sunday but there is no replacement for him.

Steven Bergwijn, PSV EindhovenGetty Images

Roma striker Kluivert returns to the squad for the first time in a year.

The Dutch travel to Germany for a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday and then face Estonia in Tallinn next Monday.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen, Kenneth Vermeer, Jeroen Zoet

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Joel Veltman, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Davy Propper, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Tonny Vilhena, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Quincy Promes