Borussia Dortmund's in-form Jadon Sancho also failed to make Gareth Southgate's starting XI, despite three goals and four assists in five games for his club so far this season. Instead, Marcus Rashford starts on the wing.

Aston Villa's uncapped Tyrone Mings is on the bench with James Maddison, who is also enjoying his first England call-up, alongside uncapped Mason Mount.

Jesse Lingard has had to return to his club due to illness, according to the Three Lions' Twitter feed.

ENGLAND: Pickford, Trippier, Rose, Keane, Maguire, Rice, Henderson, Barkley, Sterling, Rashford, Kane. Subs: Alexander-Arnold, Heaton, Chilwell, Gomez, Mings, Winks, Mount, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maddison, Sancho, Pope, C Wilson.

BULGARIA: Iliev, Popov, Bodurov, Bozhikov, Nedyalkov, Sarmov, Ivanov, Popov, Malinov, Cristaldo Farias, Nascimento da Costa. Subs: Ivanov, Dimitrov, Pashov, Slavchev, Despodov, Kraev, Lukov, Milanov, Mladenov, Goranov, Terziev, Dimitrov.