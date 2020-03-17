The DGI-Byen Hotel told Reuters over the phone that UEFA had cancelled its rooms a little over a week ago, and the Marinelyst, where the Danish team usually bases itself, said in an e-mail to Reuters that UEFA had cancelled the rooms booked on behalf of the Danish side.

UEFA is meeting with its member federations on Tuesday, where a postponement of Euro2020 to 2021 is expected following the widespread suspension of Europe's domestic leagues due to the coronavirus.