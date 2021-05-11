Aymeric Laporte will commit to Spain ahead of Euro 2020, report Marca

His last international action was for France U21s, but on Wednesday Laporte's nationalisation will appear in Spain's National State Bulletin.

Laporte was called up to France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra back in August 2019, but he was injured while playing for City which ruled him out for the games.

Laporte meets all of FIFA's criteria to allow him to debut for Spain, according to the Spanish publication.

The defender has played 27 games in all competitions for Manchester City this season and has mainly been a backup to duo Ruben Dias and John Stones.

He will likely join Sergio Ramos, Eric García, Pau Torres and Iñigo Martínez in Luis Enrique's 26-man squad for the European championships and be involved in warm-up matches against Portugal (June 4) and Lithuatnia (June 8)

Spain play their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden on June 14.

