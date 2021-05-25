Ben White has reportedly been called up to England's provisional Euro 2020 squad which is set to include 33 players.
The Brighton defender has not won a cap for England, but he will be part of an initial expanded squad that is reportedly set to be seven players larger than the 26-man maximum set for the competition by UEFA, when Gareth Southgate announces his pool of players on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Athletic.
The 23-year-old has started 36 games for Brighton this season and can operate in a back three, a back four as well as a holding midfielder.
White played in midfield for Leeds United in the 19/20 season and started all league games for Marcelo Bielsa's side in their Championship promotion-winning campaign.
The Telegraph claim Trent Alexander-Arnold will be among those selected in the squad by Southgate.
The former Middlesbrough manager has concerns over Harry Maguire, the Manchester United captain, as he is still suffering from an ankle ligament injury that could keep him out of his club’s Europa League final with Villarreal on Wednesday night in Gdansk.
Manchester City face Chelsea in Porto in the Champions League final on Saturday, meaning there is scope for fresh injuries to change Southgate’s plans.
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is to undergo minor knee surgery, according to his club manager Sean Dyche, and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a minor problem.
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips also suffered a shoulder injury against West Brom in the final game of the season.
