Didier Deschamps has recalled Real Madrid striker to the France squad for their Euro 2020 campaign.
Benzema has scored 29 goals already this season for Real Madrid with the Spanish side yet to find an adequate replacement for the 33-year-old stiker.
The forward has not been picked for his country's national team since 2015 in relation to a blackmailing scandal, which was compounded by comments from Benzema in 2016 that Deschamps had, "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving him out of that year's European Championship.
Benzema set for shock France recall for Euro 2020 - reports
However Deschamps has now included the striker in his squad for the Euros which were confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Deschamps said: "We met, we spoke at length, I then thought very hard and came to make this decision.
"I needed this chat, he needed this chat. I don't want to make a specific case. As a national team boss, I have always looked beyond my personal case. My responsibility is important, but it is bigger than me."
