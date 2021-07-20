Bukayo Saka sent a signed shirt and a thank you card to a school in Hatfield after being showered with messages of support by pupils.

Saka was subjected to vile racist abuse after missing a penalty in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

The messages on social media were from a minority, as the Arsenal man was inundated with messages of support from around the world.

Pupils at Brookmans Park Primary in Hatfield penned letters and drew pictures in support of the 19-year-old, and were presented with a surprise gift.

Saka’s father, Lionel, went to the school to present the children with a signed shirt and a card detailing his thanks.

“Bukayo's dad came to the school and delivered a thank you card and signed shirt to the children from the Croatia match,” assistant headteacher Andrea Pollington told the Welywn Hatfield Times.

“He wrote on the shirt 'Thanks to everyone at Brookmans Park School for all the lovely messages. Saka.

“The card reads, 'Thank you so much for all the messages, artwork and pictures. They are very lovely and very encouraging. I have signed a shirt for the school as a sign of my appreciation. I hope it inspires the pupils as they walk through the school hall daily to go on and fulfil their dreams.'

“We will definitely be putting it on display. He has already inspired so many of our children and hopefully will continue to in the future.”

Saka is currently on holiday following his Euro 2020 exertions, but will soon be back in pre-season with Arsenal.

