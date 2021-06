Football

'Bukayo Saka has earned the right to keep playing' - But what about Jack Grealish

In the latest edition of the Eurosport x The Beautiful Game podcast collaboration the team look at the selection headaches facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the clash with Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020. Should he stick with Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish? Or will one of them make way Mason Mount?

00:01:57, an hour ago