Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has left the pitch conscious and in a stable condition after collapsing during the match against Finland on Saturday. He has now been transferred to a local hospital in Copenhagen.
It was just before half-time when Eriksen collapsed with no-one around him.
Immediately the players and match officials knew something was wrong and called for medical assistance.
Euro 2020
Denmark v Finland to be restarted after Eriksen collapses on pitch
The Danish players formed a wall around Eriksen as the medical professionals worked to resuscitate him.
Eventually a Reuters journalist reported that Eriksen had raised his hand to the crowd as he was taken off, and a picture from Getty showed Eriksen conscious as he was wheeled off.
UEFA later confirmed that he was stable and had been taken to a local hospital.
The Danish Football Association tweeted: "Christian Eriksen is awake and is waiting for further examinations at Rigshospitalet. The match is temporarily postponed."
The governing body added that there will be a crisis meeting between the two teams and match officials to decide the next steps.
An announcement will be made at 18:45 GMT.
Denmark's players react as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium
Image credit: Getty Images
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Spain scrape win over Georgia with late Olmo strike, Germany win
Euro 2020
Euro 2020 in 2021: Full schedule, groups, venues, odds and more