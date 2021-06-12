UEFA have confirmed that they have suspended the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match.

It happened just before half-time when Eriksen suddenly collapsed without any players directly near him.

Immediately Finnish and Danish players and referee Anthony Taylor motioned that something was seriously wrong.

The medical staff were on the scene instantly and began trying to resuscitate Eriksen as his team-mates surrounded him.

After a number of minutes UEFA announced that the game was suspended, with the Finnish players and match officials returning to the changing rooms as the Danish players stayed on the pitch with Eriksen.

