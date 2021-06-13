Christian Eriksen has spoken to Denmark teammates and remains stable in hospital following an update from the Danish FA.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed during the first half of his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday evening and required emergency CPR treatment on the pitch prior to being rushed to Rigshospitalet.

The DBU (Danish Football Association) have since tweeted an official update on the 29-year-old former Ajax and Tottenham star’s condition on Sunday morning.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," said a statement.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, club etc."

Eriksen's improved state on Saturday evening meant the Group B clash between Denmark and Finland resumed a few hours later following discussions with both sets of players. Finland went on to win their first game at a major finals by a 1-0 scoreline thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo goal just before the hour mark.

Denmark are next in action on Thursday against Belgium.