Cristiano Ronaldo hit a brace in Portugal’s 3-0 win against Hungary . The double moved him on to 11 goals at the Euros.

The Juventus forward scored a penalty and a close range strike in the closing stages of the game to notch up 11 goals in the competition.

He has overtaken France legend Michel Platini’s record of nine, all of which he scored in the 1984 tournament.

Ronaldo, 36, grabbed his first goal in the tournament back in 2004 against Greece.

The 36-year-old is just three goals shy of becoming the all-time top scorer in men's international football set by Iran's Ali Daei who netted 109.

