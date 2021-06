Football

Disaster narrowly avoided as parachuting protester hits spider cam and spirals out of control

The build-up to the game between France and Germany at Euro 2020 saw a parachuting protester hit a cable above the ground and very nearly crash into the crowd before landing safely on the pitch and being taken away by security at the Allianz Arena. The protestor had a message on the parachute that read: ‘Kick Out Oil’.

00:00:42, an hour ago