Gareth Southgate is set to shift formation for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, with Kieran Trippier coming in at right wing-back as the Three Lions switch to a back three.

The England boss has not been afraid to tinker with his lineup throughout the tournament, and has shifted between a back three and back four.

He deployed three at the back in the victory against Germany, before reverting to four at the back for the wins over Ukraine and Denmark.

Euro 2020 Chiellini: England's bench could have made the Euro 2020 final 6 HOURS AGO

However, the Telegraph is claiming Southgate will go with Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones in a three-man defence.

Atletico Madrid man Trippier will come in for Bukayo Saka on the right - with Luke Shaw retaining his spot on the left.

There had been claims that Jordan Henderson would come into the side in place of Kalvin Phillips, but the Telegraph is suggesting the Leeds United midfielder - who has been superb in the centre of midfield - will retain his place alongside Declan Rice.

Captain Harry Kane will lead the line, supported by Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount of Chelsea.

Jordan Pickford, who has only conceded one goal so far at Euro 2020, will start in goal.

Anticipation is building for the Wembley spectacular, with fans in high spirits in London ahead of the 8pm kick off.

‘We came here to win the tournament!’ – Kane

Euro 2020 'Fantastic' - Southgate on good luck letter from the Queen 19 HOURS AGO