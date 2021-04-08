England’s home games at Euro 2020 this summer will be played in front of 22,5000 fans - a report in The Times has claimed.

The UK government has earmarked test events for the return of fans, and England’s home games at this summer’s European Championship at Wembley have been provided special status.

And at a meeting on Thursday, the FA reportedly told UEFA that England’s games against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic will be played at 25% capacity.

Football Middlesbrough to host England's Euro warm-ups YESTERDAY AT 10:42

The 22,500 figure is more than double the 10,000 limit the UK government had set as part of its roadmap out of restrictions in the country.

England play host to Croatia on June 13, Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.

Scotland are reportedly set to follow suit, with 25% capacity for the games played at Hampden Park.

UEFA said last month that all host cities had to guarantee spectators at games, otherwise the matches would be relocated.

Liverpool and Chelsea battle for Ajax wonderkid - Euro Papers

World Cup Qualification UEFA Southgate: England still have a 'step to go' before Euros 31/03/2021 AT 21:41